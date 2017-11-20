Alan Pardew: I'd have taken the West Ham job had I been offered it

Alan Pardew has said he would have taken the West Ham manager’s job had he been offered it.

After sacking Slaven Bilic earlier this month, the Hammers opted to hire former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes.

But having spent three years at the club, between 2003 and 2006, Pardew has said he would have returned to east London if asked.

The 56-year-old, who took the club to the FA Cup final in 2006, said: “Yeah I would have taken it.

“It was a job where you know you could tell it was a good board and good players and in a position where they are under performing and as a manager that really helps when you go in because you can then make an instant impact.

“I think David [Moyes] has got a good job here and I think he will do well.”

Pardew has also commended Moyes for his approach to management at the London Stadium, having enforced double training sessions and spoken publicly of the need to increase players’ fitness.

He added: “Sometimes think as a manager that when you put extra workload you'll have half the group think "we needed that and we wanted that" and half will go ‘ooooh, we're doing too much’.

“And if it's the other way then it's the other way round. You've just got to do what you think is right and I think putting more workload onto that group is exactly what he should have done.”

Despite Pardew’s backing, Moyes started his West Ham reign in disappointing circumstances, with his men succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday.

