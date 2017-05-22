Alexander Zverev on family, the French Open and beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open

The German is one of the most talented young players on tour: Getty

There was a time, not so long ago, when some people would have wondered who the scrawny teenager was training with Mischa Zverev at tournaments. Today that youngster has become a strapping 6ft 6in adult and a more likely query would be as to the identity of the older player out on the practice court with Alexander Zverev.

The fortunes of Germany’s Mischa and Alexander Zverev have ebbed and flowed in recent times, but the major constant in the brothers’ lives has been the family connection. Both are based in Monte Carlo, both are coached by their father, Alexander snr, and both spend much time in each other’s company, whether on the court or off it.

This has been quite a year for both 20-year-old Alexander (or “Sascha” as he is widely known within the sport) and 29-year-old Mischa. Alexander’s rapid rise took him to No 10 in Monday’s world rankings after he became the youngest man to win a Masters Series title since 2007 with his victory over Novak Djokovic in the final in Rome on Sunday.

At the start of the year it was Mischa who was upsetting the odds, beating Andy Murray at the Australian Open to reach the world’s top 30 for the first time.

While his younger brother’s emergence has helped to spur Mischa to new heights, it has been clear for some time now that Alexander is the major talent within the family. He broke into the world’s top 100 two summers ago just a month after his 18th birthday and won his first title at 19. Since losing in his first two finals in the spring of 2016 he has reached four more – and won them all.

“My success has a lot to do with Mischa,” Alexander told The Independent. “He was the one who always used to practise with me when I was little, when I was a junior.

“I think he’s seen me do well and he’s seen me playing on the professional tour and he got really motivated. I think he thought: ‘I want to play a few more years with my brother, travel with him and play in the same tournaments as him.’

“Also, since I started playing well we’ve had a lot of very long and very intensive practice sessions, which I think helped his game and mine.”

One of the most impressive aspects of Zverev junior’s rise has been his big-game mentality. Last summer he held his nerve to beat Roger Federer, his childhood idol, on grass at Halle and in September he beat Stan Wawrinka to claim his maiden title in St Petersburg, ending his opponent’s run of 11 successive victories in finals.

