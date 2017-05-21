Arsenal miss out on Champions League despite win over Everton

Arsenal won but it wasn't enough as they missed out on the Champions League for the first time in 20 years: Getty

There were moments in the first half, as Arsenal cut through Everton in the sun, when it felt as if everything was going to be alright. Arsenal were winning, Liverpool were still stuck at 0-0 and it felt as if we were heading for a vindication of sorts for Arsene Wenger. Arsenal could prepare for a 19th straight Champions League season under the renewed leadership of Wenger next season.

And then Georginio Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool and the dream was over. As Liverpool racked up the second-half goals at Anfield, locking in their fourth-place finish, this game was made wholly irrelevant which was unfortunate for the Arsenal players because many of them played very well here.

They beat Everton 2-1, not easy with 11 men and even harder with a man sent off after 13 minutes.

That was the real bad news of the afternoon, even worse than the fifth placed finish. For reasons known only to himself, Laurent Koscielny jumped into a tackle on Enner Valencia in a harmless area of the pitch. It was not malicious but it was very reckless and Michael Oliver was wholly entitled to send him off.

Now Koscielny, Arsenal’s best centre-back by a distance, will be suspended for next Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley. Gabriel is nowhere near as good as Koscielny but he was stretchered off early in the second half and now Wenger will have to somehow patch together a defence to take on the best team next weekend.

At the other end of the pitch, though, Arsenal can be proud of how they played. They have rediscovered some of their attacking edge in the final straight of the season. It has not been enough to rescue fourth place for them but Wenger has long admitted that they compromised their league chances with their bad run before Christmas.

Crucially, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are both playing well and even if this was Alexis’ last ever game for Arsenal at the Emirates at least he said goodbye with a goal. Arsenal set about Everton from the start and found themselves up against a defence with very little real interest in stopping them.

