Algeria coach Rabah Madjer launches incredible verbal attack on reporter for asking Riyad Mahrez a question

Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez was at the centre of a bizarre press conference on Tuesday where his Algerian national team manager launched a vicious verbal attack on a journalist.

Rabah Madjer was sitting next to Mahrez as the two faced questions from the media following their 3-0 victory over Central African Republic. Mahrez’s Leicester teammate, Islam Slimani, completed the victory with Algeria’s third goal after Porto forward Yacine Brahimi scored twice.

However, any good feeling that Madjer generated from his side’s victory quickly turned to anger when Mahrez was faced with a question about how poor recent performances have been, having gone six matches without a victory before Tuesday’s success.

After interrupting Mahrez before he could answer, Madjer launched into a furious tirade against the reporter, who it would appear has previous with the national team boss given their frosty exchange.

“Riyad, give me two seconds,” Madjer said. “Mr Djebour, the national journalist, you are the enemy of the national team.

“I say that in public, listen to me all. I respect all of you but him!”

He added: “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up! Shut up! Retire and let the next generation do the job!”

Mahrez watched on astonished at what was unfolding in front of him, and even more baffling was the sight of Madjer regaining his composure in a split-second, folding his arms and turning to the rest of the room to ask: “Next question please.”