Egypt's Ali Farag arrived at St George's Hill in time to catch Olivier Giroud's overhead stunner for Arsenal in the St George's Hill club bar before dishing out some magic of his own at the Channel Vas Squash Championships on Thursday night.

Farag has had little downtime following his exploits at the US Open when he made history alongside wife Nour El Tayeb last weekend in Philadelphia.

And two hours after a brief glimpse at his beloved Arsenal, he ended England's challenge in Surrey with an authoritative win over 19-year-old wildcard Charlie Lee, a bright English prospect who put up a decent showing on his home court.

"It’s never easy playing the wildcard because he’s a local hero here and he had all of the support behind him," said Farag of a player coming back from a lengthy injury spell.

Following his 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 win over 28 minutes, Farag will next play Paul Coll, the defending champion from New Zealand, in the quarter-finals.

Earlier Daryl Selby felt the full force of Peruvian Diego Elias's racket in a scoreline which suggested a rout.

But an experienced Selby had his moments from the second game before Elias prevailed 11-3, 11-8, 11-3 in 40 minutes.

Elias hits with such vigour that even when he rattled two tins with a brace of thumping forehands, the echo was a vicious one.

Once it had subsided, he won through to play fourth seed Tarek Momen, of Egypt, in Friday's last eight.