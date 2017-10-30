Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard starting to show signs of clicking and it's time for the real Chelsea to stand up

As good as Alvaro Morata has been for Chelsea, and as much as Eden Hazard has started to rediscover his form, there have still been moments that reflect the fact they aren’t yet fully firing - that they don’t yet know each other all that well.

It was there again in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth. The duo did well together, and there were some fine link-ups but one reason this wasn’t the rout it should have been was because they aren’t yet fully in tune. There is still a slight disconnect, a pass or a run that isn’t right or as either would want. Ultimately, they don’t yet inherently understand each other in the way that Hazard and Diego Costa did.

This of course is not a criticism, but instead an inevitability from the fact that Hazard has been injured, Morata has just arrived, and the Spaniard is himself still learning the very specific role that Antonio Conte wants from him.

Hazard is known to greatly like playing with Morata, but they are still learning about each other. Since they are the side’s focal point, this is all the more relevant because it ripples through the team and reflects it. After a few tweaks and changes in the summer, this is also a Chelsea team finding out about each other again - and trying to find their rhythm.

It has been one of the lingering frustrations of their season so far, beyond the extra defeats, and one that the Champions League has also brought further into focus.

There have probably only been a handful of periods when the Premier League champions have looked as flowing as last season, when everything was perfectly integrated. One was the 2-0 win over Everton back in August, and another was the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in September.

Other than that, there’s been a bit of a toil to some of their play, and a few more gaps to their system that weren’t there last season. The 3-3 draw against Roma in the last Champions League game probably saw a mix of all of this, the best and worst of them, and the challenge for this Tuesday’s return at the Stadio Olimpico is to eliminate the latter and continue this evolution.