Analysing Manchester United's attack and Romelu Lukaku's diminishing role within it

Back in the early days of the summer when Jose Mourinho was still trying to make up his mind over what striker to sign, when it was still in the balance whether it would be Alvaro Morata or Romelu Lukaku or even someone else, there was still one issue he felt the Belgian had to solve.

Mourinho obviously felt Lukaku was an awesome goalscorer, but he had spoken to those close to him about how erratic the 24-year-old’s touch could be, how he would like to hone aspects of his hold-up play.

The last two games have shown it clearly remains an issue. Lukaku was inefficient in the 0-0 against Liverpool, and ineffective in Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win away to Benfica. Two moments in the latter match reflected exactly the issue. In the first half, he was close to the by-line and waiting to receive the ball - the situation seemingly perfectly set for him to then turn inside - only to fall over under pressure from a Benfica centre-half. In the second, he was ready and waiting for the ball just inside the 18-yard box, only to miss it when a pass was played in.

It didn’t help of course that he had to suddenly produce something out of long periods of nothing. By the end of the first half, for example, he had only been able to touch the ball two times. If it is true that every player needs a proper feel of the ball in a game to get going, it is little wonder Lukaku was so lethargic, and little wonder he got so frustrated at Anfield on Saturday that he went in abrasively a few times.

The key point being that, since United were no longer creating the kind of flurry of attacking movement that brings the best out of Lukaku, he wasn’t really offering much at all. It is also striking that he so abruptly went from free-scoring to flailing.

In that regard, it doesn’t help that the team themselves have just lost a little bit of impetus of late. It is not just about the fact that they are sitting back, as perhaps was always someway going to be the case with a Mourinho team playing at Anfield and then away for a tricky Champions League trip. It was that, when they did get the chance to attack, they weren’t doing it with anything like the same energy or interchanging intensity as they were in the heady first two months of the season.