Andy Murray confident of shaking off his sickness bug ahead of French Open first round against Andrey Kuznetsov

World No 1 Andy Murray is confident he can shake off a sickness bug in time for the first round of the French Open, where he will play Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

Murray has been feeling ill all week and has suffered from a cough in the days leading up to the second Grand Slam of the season, having been diagnosed with shingles in February.

The Briton also suffered an elbow injury in March which caused him to miss the Miami Open as well as Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

But speaking at a news conference after the French Open draw was made, Murray said he was confident he would be fit and firing in time for his opening match on Monday.

“Monday and Tuesday didn't feel great. I started to feel a bit sick,” he said. “I feel much better just now. I've just got a cough now, but I was just a bit sick for a couple of days.

“It's been frustrating, obviously... But I feel okay now. I will be all good when the tournament starts.”

Murray has ensured a miserable start to the 2017 season and was knocked out of the Australian Open by Mischa Zverev in the fourth round. It was the earliest Murray had exited a Grand Slam since the 2015 US Open, when he was stunned by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

The Scot has particularly struggled on clay this season and has lost matches to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini since making his return from injury.

And his win percentage of 70.8 represents the worst start to a year by a World No 1 since the 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, in 1999.

“I haven't been doing well recently. It's obviously been a struggle. The last few months have not been good,” Murray added. “I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

“I will get through it. I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully, it happens in a few days. Hopefully, at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.”

“I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker. The more frustrated you get, it doesn't help. So I'll try and get through it as quickly as I can.”