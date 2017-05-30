Andy Murray vs Andrey Kuznetsov, French Open 2017: What time is the first round match and where can I watch it?

On Tuesday Andy Murray plays his first match at the 2017 French Open, against Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

In normal circumstances, Murray would be expected to briskly move past the World No 73 in straight-sets, attempting to conserve some energy for the second week.

But Murray has been struggling for form this season and has endured a fairly wretched clay-court swing, meaning his progress to the second round is far from guaranteed.

Murray will take on Kuznetsov on Court Philippe Chatrier at around 2pm. Johanna Konta’s match against Hsieh Su-wei is first up, before the conclusion of Fernando Verdasco v Alexander Zverev, which resumes from last night at one set all.

Where can I watch it?

If you’re in the UK, you have a choice. Both ITV4 and British Eurosport will be screening the action.

What’s the head to head record?

Murray has won both of their previous encounters. The first at the 2014 US Open in four sets, the second in Beijing last season, which Murray won 6-2 6-1.

What have they been saying?

Murray in conversation with his coach, Ivan Lendl

Murray: “The past few months have not been good, obviously. I haven't played well. I had a few issues as well.

“I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

“I will get through it - I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully it happens in a few days. Hopefully it happens at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.”

The Russian believes he has a good chance to win

Kuznetsov: “If you maybe see the results he showed on clay, maybe it's not his best as he showed last year.

“A few guys like (Borna) Coric, for example, beat him in Madrid. It shows that it's possible to beat him. Also in the first rounds of the big tournaments, maybe they need some time to find rhythm and so on.

“Of course it will be important to start good. If it goes to a five-setter, there will be a few more chances for him to win because of the physical conditions.

“But if he starts a little bit nervy and shaky, and I start with confidence, maybe I can win one set and take a lead in the second.

“For me it's a good experience to play against a world number one. If I win, I will be a hero. If I lose, nobody will be surprised. [There is] nothing to lose for me.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 2/11

Andrey Kuznetsov to win: 24/5

And who will the winner play in the next round?

Either the Czech Republic’s Martin Kližan or French wildcard Laurent Lokoli. Kližan — who reached the third round at Roland-Garros three years ago before losing to Marcel Granollers — is the more likely opponent.