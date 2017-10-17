Anthony Joshua tells stand-in opponent Carlos Takam he now has 'golden ticket to shock the world'

Anthony Joshua believes late stand-in Carlos Takam represents a tougher night's work than Kubrat Pulev who pulled out just 11 days before they were due to clash in Cardiff.

Frenchman Takam has stepped in for the WBA and IBF world heavyweight title fight in front of around 78,000 fans at the Principality Stadium on October 28 after Pulev’s injury.

Unsurprisingly, Joshua describes his new opponent's situation as akin to finding a 'golden ticket'. The 28-year-old Londoner also thinks he will have a tougher time despatching Takam than he would have done Pulev, who withdrew with a pectoral injury.

“I first heard about it when I arrived to train on Monday,” Joshua said at his training base at Sheffield's English Institute of Sport.

“There could have been two reactions and one would have been that the whole show is cancelled, that would have been a nightmare for everyone involved. But we have to look at the positive in that we still have a lively opponent.

“And Takam will be harder to knockout because he's incredibly durable. His style means he's harder to knockout than Pulev, for sure.”

Bulgarian Pulev had worked his way into the mandatory position for Joshua's IBF belt so when he pulled out, it was left to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn to negotiate with the next available opponent.

But Hearn had already struck a deal with Takam in advance so, after a few phonecalls, the show was back on.

“Eddie is very good at what he does and always plans ahead of the game,” Joshua added. “So having Carlos Takam on hold was a perfect situation for us. It deals with the mandatory situation.

“Takam has fought some good people but maybe because he's not so active on social media, the general public might not know much about him. But he's definitely a credible opponent and we can't take our eye off the prize.