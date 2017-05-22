Antoine Griezmann admits 'six out of 10' chance of Manchester United move

Antoine Griezmann's future is the subject of much United speculation: Getty

Antonie Griezmann has admitted that there is 'six out of 10' chance that he will join Manchester United, adding that his future at Atletico Madrid will be decided in the next two weeks.

The Atletico Madrid player has been repeatedly linked with a summer move to Old Trafford throughout the season but has made concerted efforts to downplay such speculation.

His latest admission, however, is the closest Griezmann has come to indicating that a transfer to United could happen.

Antoine Griezmann à Manchester ? « Possible » répond l’intéressé, qui estime ses chances d’y jouer l’an prochain à 6 sur 10. #Quotidien pic.twitter.com/a6XuihJWVG — Quotidien (@Qofficiel) May 22, 2017

Speaking in an interview on French television programme Quotidien, Griezmann admitted a move to Old Trafford was "possible".

When asked what the chances of him joining United are on a scale of one to ten, he replied: "Six."

The reporter replied "That’s quite a lot, you understand what you’re saying?" to which Griezmann said: "Yes.

And when put to him if it was the first time he’d said it, the Frenchman responded: "Yes, the first time."

He also revealed that his future at the La Liga side will be determined within the coming two weeks.

"I should know more in the next two weeks," he said.

The reporter also made reference to David Beckham, an idol of Griezmann's, but the 26-year-old insisted he did not want to follow the Englishman.

"I don’t want to follow [David] Beckham’s path but I have my own."

Griezmann's brother, Theo, retweeted Quotidien's tweet of the minute-long clip to further fuel speculation of a transfer.

Theo is known for his antics on Twitter having previously dropped hints to United fans of a summer move.

More to follow.