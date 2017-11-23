Antonio Conte's grumbling isn't fooling anyone - Chelsea are back in form and have a kind Christmas schedule

There was no mid-flight film and whisky miniature for Antonio Conte on Wednesday night. Instead, as his players dozed around him, the Chelsea manager spent the five-and-a-half hour overnight flight from Baku to London working on a plan to win away at Anfield.

His coaching staff received advanced notice that they too were in for a sleepless night after the comfortable 4-0 win over Qarabag. “We have to work during the flight to prepare for the game against Liverpool,” Conte instructed at his post-match press conference, before once again taking aim at the Premier League over Chelsea’s congested fixture list.

“To have only one day to rest and prepare for such a big game is not easy,” he said. “I think also it’s not right. The English league is very tough. There are six top teams who try to fight for the title. To create, for the second time in only one and a half months, problems for one team is not right. Someone has to help us to underline this strange situation.”

Frustration with the club’s upcoming run of fixtures has become a well-worn theme for Conte over the past few days, with the Italian also using his conference after the West Brom game – another 4-0 win – to criticise the Premier League. “We are doing our job and it's important to do it in the best way,” he remarked. “We want also a bit of respect for our job.”

He has a right to grumble. Chelsea eventually touched back down in London shortly after 4am on Thursday morning – which gives them less than two days to prepare for their match against Liverpool. It’s a huge fixture: Chelsea risk falling a surely insurmountable 12-points behind league leaders Manchester City if they lose, while Spurs could also leapfrog them into third.

But Conte’s decidedly Jose Mourinho-esque grumbling has the unfortunate effect of obfuscating just how well Chelsea have managed their tricky November fixtures, especially considering they ended the month of October with a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma, a result which looked set to consign them to second-place in Champions League Group C.