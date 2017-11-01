Antonio Conte at a loss to explain Chelsea struggles as he admits defeat by Manchester United will end title chances

Antonio Conte was at a loss to explain why his Chelsea side are conceding so many goals this season following the 3-0 humbling at Roma, and admitted that a similar result this weekend against Manchester United will all but end their Premier League title defence.

Chelsea suffered their heaviest Champions League defeat since Conte himself masterminded the same result for his Juventus side in November 2012, and missed the chance to guarantee progression to the last-16 as they slipped to second in Group C behind Roma.

Conte saw his defence heavily exposed at the Stadio Olimpico, and despite the Italian leaving the stadium satisfied with the first-half showing – despite being two goals down to a Stephan El Shaarawy double – he admitted that he was unable to give a reason as to why Chelsea have conceded seven more goals than the same point last season.

“If we knew the problem, obviously we would change it,” said Conte. “This season we are conceding much more chances against us than last year and we have to try to get that extra step in or get that extra 10 per cent and get to 100 per cent, not 90 per cent that maybe we are at in a lot of games when you go a bit less.

“We need to start again to have the balance like last year and try first to defend well and then try to play and score goals. It’s important we have a good, solid performance.”

Unlike last season, Chelsea are playing in Europe and as such have played four more games than they had by the start of November in the 2016/17 season. Nevertheless, the Blues will hold a team meeting on Wednesday, as they usually do after every match, to dissect what went wrong and run though video of the defeat in order to try and prevent the same from happening against United this weekend.

Should Chelsea suffer defeat at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City continue their relentless run of form with a victory over Arsenal, Conte’s side will find themselves 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s, and Conte is wise enough to know that it may be a gap too large to bridge.