Antonio Conte: I predicted Chelsea’s current struggles but we'll bounce back

Antonio Conte insists he predicted Chelsea’s current struggles but is adamant he has faced more testing problems during his managerial career.

The head coach warned before the start of the season his squad lacked depth to cope with the additional demands of competing in the Champions League after a one-year absence from European football.

Recent injuries to Alvaro Morata, N’Golo Kante and Victor Moses, together with the continuing absence of Danny Drinkwater who has yet to make his debut following his deadline day move from Leicester City, have further limited Conte’s options while a run of three games without a win have thrown focus on the club’s dip in form.

The Blues face Watford today a week after the alarming defeat at Crystal Palace, who registered their first goal and first point of the league campaign against Conte’s side, before the midweek home draw to AS Roma added to the Italian’s concerns.

Conte, who was left frustrated at the club’s failure to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, said: “I was a magician to anticipate it! Honestly I think to anticipate some difficult situations is not for all.

“But, for sure, you hope. You hope you won't have problems in your season. But, I repeat, I stay here to work. I stay here to put all myself into this club, for the fans and the players. Me and my staff. But for sure I'm a person who is not afraid to face the difficulties. My history speaks very clearly on that.

“I fought in the relegation zone. I started my career very badly, my first experience, but I understood and learned a lot about this. I repeat. I have experience, a lot of experience, as a player and as a coach of facing this type of situations.”

