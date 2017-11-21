Antonio Conte questions whether congested fixture list at the heart of Chelsea's Champions League troubles

The Chelsea manager is unhappy with the long journey: Getty

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte thinks the schedulers of Premier League fixtures are hindering English clubs' chances of winning the Champions League.

Chelsea this week are embarking on their longest Champions League journey - it is almost 2,500 miles (4000 kilometres) between London and Baku, further than the November 2015 trip to Israel - before facing Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues need a win over Qarabag to guarantee their progress to the last 16 and can ill afford to drop points at Anfield as their deficit to Manchester City is nine points after 12 games.

Conte said: "If you ask me if we're ready to catch up Manchester City, whoever prepares the fixtures must try to change something. I think this is the best way for English football.

"I'm talking for all the teams who are playing in the Champions League, not just for Chelsea.

"For a lot of time, there isn't an English team playing a final in the Champions League. Why (is) this?

"The teams are very strong and every team has the possibility to go through to the path to the Champions League (final).

"I don't like to find excuses or alibis, but this is the reality. Sometimes I think it's right to give respect for our job."

Conte is not a fan of the Premier League's scheduling (AFP/Getty Images) More