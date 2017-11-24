Antonio Conte reveals plane scare that has further hampered Chelsea's preparations ahead of Liverpool
Antonio Conte has revealed how his preparations for Saturday’s match against Liverpool at Anfield have been hampered by a late return from a Champions League match in Azerbaijan and by an aborted landing at Gatwick which left both he and his players afraid and exhausted.
Conte had already complained bitterly in the build-up to the game in Qarabag, which Chelsea won 4-0 to qualify for the knock-out stages, that it was unfair to ask his team to play away at Anfield so soon after such a long trip in Europe.
However, the situation was made worst when their plane needed two attempts to land in London because of high winds at 3am on Thursday morning.
Conte said: “It was a problem to land because there was a lot of wind. We tried the first time but it wasn’t possible, then the captain tried again. In these circumstances you feel a bit afraid, a bit scared. But the captain was very good.
“However, I think that to get your house at 6am is not simple to rest and recover. Only one day to prepare for the game. I think this is not right, I have to be honest.
“Today we had a good training session and we tried to prepare for the game against Liverpool. But for sure to have only one day to prepare, especially only one day to rest, is not right for anyone, not only for Chelsea, but for all teams.”
Conte has now asked his club to speak urgently with the Premier League in a bid to prevent a similar situation developing in future.
He added: “I try to speak with my club about this problem and to pay more attention for the future because this is not the first time. We have had two similar situations, also before a big game against Man City. They have to pay more attention and to try and give the same possibilities to each team to recover in the right way and the same way, and not to create problems for only one team.”
Conte will include Victor Moses in his squad for the match at Anfield after the wing-back recovered from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action for six weeks. He is also likely to recall striker Alvaro Morata, rested for the game in Azerbaijan, and may make other changes to freshen up his jaded team.
He said: “I think that we have to make the best decision game by game and to try to find the best solution for the team and to give the right rest to my players. Last time Morata played three games in a row, and after 20 minutes against Man City he was injured. So I have to pay great attention in all situations. This is my job.”
Chelsea will be up against possibly the Premier League’s most in-form player in Liverpool’s Mo Salah, who has already scored 14 goals this season since a move from x.
Conte said: “I know him very well because he played in Italy for many years. He's a good player and very dangerous. He's a technical player but at the same time very fast, very strong, very good one v one and a very good finisher. We need to pay attention but not only to him but to Mane, Firmino, Sturridge and all their strikers because They have a great attacking potential as a team.”
Salah could have been turning out for Chelsea rather than Liverpool had he not been allowed to leave by former manager Jose Mourinho, but Conte is keen to avoid any criticism of that decision of of his club’s previous regime.
“It happened in the past,” he said. “He was very young, now he has developed a lot. If you ask me about the present I can answer but the past is not right to give an answer on."