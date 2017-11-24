Antonio Conte reveals plane scare that has further hampered Chelsea's preparations ahead of Liverpool

Antonio Conte has revealed how his preparations for Saturday’s match against Liverpool at Anfield have been hampered by a late return from a Champions League match in Azerbaijan and by an aborted landing at Gatwick which left both he and his players afraid and exhausted.

Conte had already complained bitterly in the build-up to the game in Qarabag, which Chelsea won 4-0 to qualify for the knock-out stages, that it was unfair to ask his team to play away at Anfield so soon after such a long trip in Europe.

However, the situation was made worst when their plane needed two attempts to land in London because of high winds at 3am on Thursday morning.

Conte said: “It was a problem to land because there was a lot of wind. We tried the first time but it wasn’t possible, then the captain tried again. In these circumstances you feel a bit afraid, a bit scared. But the captain was very good.

“However, I think that to get your house at 6am is not simple to rest and recover. Only one day to prepare for the game. I think this is not right, I have to be honest.

“Today we had a good training session and we tried to prepare for the game against Liverpool. But for sure to have only one day to prepare, especially only one day to rest, is not right for anyone, not only for Chelsea, but for all teams.”

Conte has now asked his club to speak urgently with the Premier League in a bid to prevent a similar situation developing in future.

He added: “I try to speak with my club about this problem and to pay more attention for the future because this is not the first time. We have had two similar situations, also before a big game against Man City. They have to pay more attention and to try and give the same possibilities to each team to recover in the right way and the same way, and not to create problems for only one team.”