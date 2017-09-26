APOEL Nicosia vs Tottenham Hotspur, Champions League: What time does it start and what channel is it on?

Tottenham Hotspur travel to APOEL Nicosia for the first time in European competition looking to build on their impressive win against Borussia Dortmund in the opening group game.

APOEL have never kept a clean sheet at home in the group stage of the Champions League and Spurs have to win if they are to keep their campaign to qualify for the knockout stages on track.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has a minor injury crisis to contend with and will be without several first-team players.

On Monday Spurs announced that Christian Eriksen had been taken ill and will miss the fixture, along with the injured Mousa Dembele, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela. Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli are both suspended.

What time does the match kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) at the wonderfully named Pancyprian Gymnastic Association Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be screened live on BT Sport ESPN. But if you don’t have a BT Sport package, why not join us for live minute-by-minute coverage?

It’s a big game for…

Harry Winks. With Spurs suffering so many injuries in the centre of midfield, it’s looking likely that Pochettino will hand a rare start to the talented 21-year-old.

Harry Winks is likely to be given the nod in midfield (Getty)

The midfielder enjoyed something of a breakout season last campaign, only to suffer an ankle ligament injury during the club’s away match against Burnley in April. He’s still being eased back into the first-team after recovering from the injury this summer, and this match is a chance for him to stake his claim for a regular place in Pochettino’s line-up.

Player to watch…

Harry Kane. Who else? The Spurs striker has been in superb form and, with Dele Alli suspended, all eyes will be on Kane to see if he can break the deadlock and add to his European tally of 2 goals.

Kane was sensational against Dortmund (Getty)

APOEL are likely to sit deep and defend in numbers so Spurs will need Kane to do something special if they are going to get their noses in front.

Form…

APOEL: DLLWL

Tottenham: WWDWW

Odds…

APOEL to win: 8/1

Tottenham to win: 2/5

Draw: 7/2