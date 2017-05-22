'We've been watching and yearning for what a win over Ajax could bring us': Juan Mata looks to set the record straight

It was over dinner, nearly 2,000 miles from home in Rostov, explains Juan Mata, that the sense of what Manchester United were missing really struck home.

The team’s routine these past nine months, during the club’s long and winding 15,000-mile tour of the continent to the Europa League final, has entailed the squad sitting down to dinner on Wednesday nights with the television set tuned to the Champions League. “And, yes, we’d be wishing next season that we are there,” the Spaniard relates.

Jose Mourinho’s players were in the hinterland of north west Russia on the March night that Barcelona’s extraordinary 6-1 comeback over Paris Saint Germain was beamed across the world. But they have been feeling the same disconnect from Europe’s elite since the autumn, when they broke bread in Odessa while Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund fought out a 2-2 draw. ”Yes, we’d be round the table together having something to eat and then the TV would be put on,” Mata says.

Their chance to reclaim such heights now hinges, of course, on one night in Stockholm, where defeating Ajax in Wednesday’s final will secure qualification for the Champions League, which they last exited amid group stage ignominy after defeat at Wolfsburg 18 months ago.

As a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2013, Mata thought things would have been better than this when he arrived at Old Trafford the following year. “Since I came here it has not been the greatest moment in the club’s history,” he admits. “It’s been a different approach and a new stage after Sir Alex Ferguson.” It says something for the individual he is that he travels to Sweden this week as a vital component in Mourinho’s machine.

Things ended very badly between the two of them after Mourinho replaced Rafael Benitez as manager at Chelsea. So dislocated was the relationship that Mata ignored the Portuguese when substituted seven minutes after half time against Southampton on New Year’s Day 2014, slammed his seat in the dug-out, threw his arms up in frustration and had to be calmed down by his teammates.

View photos Mata in action against Arsenal (Getty Images) More

There was also an inauspicious start between them in last August’s Community Shield, when Mata was sent on from the bench after 63 minutes, substituted for Henrikh Mkhitaryan after 89 and did not look happy. He and Mourinho have had no discussions at Old Trafford about the player's exit form west London, he says – “no, it was a normal approach. I cannot control what people will think but I can control myself and my aim.” Yet before sustaining a hernia in March, he had averaged a goal or an assist every 95.7 minutes in 13 games for United: effectively, a vital intervention every game.

One clue to his enduring success is in front of our eyes, in the plastic key ring he uses and his slightly old fashioned watch. There is little of football’s stereotypically inflated ego with Mata: staff at all of the clubs he has played for will tell you that. The 29-year-old is one of those rare specimen at the top of the game who speaks to journalists on a welcoming level, with a joke for the one wearing shorts in the cool Manchester summer. (“You’d wear no clothes if you were in Spain, then?!”)

He’s also one of the few who talk about the real Manchester – the City Art Gallery which he visits and the Matt and Phreds jazz club in the Northern Quarter, with its excellent pizza, ordered from the bar, and equally fine music. He’ll drag along his compatriot Ander Herrera to a few of these places but otherwise finds few takers. “Errm no, no one apart from Ander."

