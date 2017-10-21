'Everybody wanted to write us off': Dee Caffaria aims to spring a surprise in the Volvo Ocean Race

Dee Caffari is under no illusions about the task ahead when the 13th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race starts in Alicante today. With nine different nationalities on board her boat, Turn the Tide on Plastic, the only fully mixed crew (five men, five women), the majority under 30, and many novices of offshore sailing, Caffari’s team are not among the favourites.

Caffari finalised her selection only a couple of months ago after putting half her crew through their Yachtmaster exams (a requirement for all entrants), overseen by the youth charity UKSA in Cowes. As the hours tick down before the big start, however, Caffari – the only female skipper – is increasingly confident they can surprise a few people over the next eight months and 45,000 nautical miles.

Turn the Tide on Plastic came home fourth of seven on the shortened prologue leg from Lisbon last week. But that ignores the fact that they were involved in a close fight for third place, the top two having opted for a different route which paid off for them. It seems Caffari’s crew of Volvo virgins are not the pushovers many expected.

“Everybody wanted to write us off,” she says. “But from the experience we’ve had now in Leg Zero and in the prologue, we’ve been in the mix. Suddenly, the others are having to notice us and they’re not quite able to write us off, which I’m quite enjoying.”

