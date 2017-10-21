'Everybody wanted to write us off': Dee Caffaria aims to spring a surprise in the Volvo Ocean Race
Dee Caffari is under no illusions about the task ahead when the 13th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race starts in Alicante today. With nine different nationalities on board her boat, Turn the Tide on Plastic, the only fully mixed crew (five men, five women), the majority under 30, and many novices of offshore sailing, Caffari’s team are not among the favourites.
Caffari finalised her selection only a couple of months ago after putting half her crew through their Yachtmaster exams (a requirement for all entrants), overseen by the youth charity UKSA in Cowes. As the hours tick down before the big start, however, Caffari – the only female skipper – is increasingly confident they can surprise a few people over the next eight months and 45,000 nautical miles.
Turn the Tide on Plastic came home fourth of seven on the shortened prologue leg from Lisbon last week. But that ignores the fact that they were involved in a close fight for third place, the top two having opted for a different route which paid off for them. It seems Caffari’s crew of Volvo virgins are not the pushovers many expected.
“Everybody wanted to write us off,” she says. “But from the experience we’ve had now in Leg Zero and in the prologue, we’ve been in the mix. Suddenly, the others are having to notice us and they’re not quite able to write us off, which I’m quite enjoying.”
Underestimate Caffari at your peril. This 44-year-old descendant of a Maltese sea captain (Caffari was born in Watford and grew up in Rickmansworth) has sailed around the globe fives times, twice solo and in each direction, including a 2006 voyage when she became the first woman to do it against the prevailing winds and currents.
She is still the only woman to have sailed around the world non-stop three times. Caffari may have more offshore miles under her belt than her crew combined, but she has no doubt about their raw talent. Five have been through the Olympics, including Ireland’s sportswoman of the year, Annalise Murphy, a silver medallist in the Laser Radial at Rio. One of them, Bleddyn Mon, graduated in double-quick time from the Land Rover BAR academy to sail alongside Sir Ben Ainslie at the recent America’s Cup in Bermuda. “He is super intelligent,” agrees Caffari. “But the great thing is that Bleddyn – like others in my crew – has no idea how to live offshore. Some of the guys doubled their night hours and their offshore experience in the recent prologue. That’s how raw they are.”
Caffari hopes their voyage of discovery will pique interest back home, certainly in time for the leg from Rhode Island to Cardiff next May.
Traditionally one of sailing’s ‘big three’, alongside the America’s Cup and the Olympics, Volvo Ocean Race is struggling for mainstream attention. The arrival of Mark Turner as CEO was intended to shake up things – and it did – but Turner recently announced his decision to step down, with the board unwilling to implement his changes in the time frame he wanted.
Caffari says she has lost “an advocate and a friend – and the race has lost a visionary”. But she feels Turner’s legacy is already assured with the race in much ruder health now.
Turn the Tide on Plastic, who are sailing under the UN flag, will be carrying the UN’s Clean Seas campaign message around the globe. “On my first trip around the world I never would have worried about plastic bags on my rudders,” she says. “Now we are going out and checking every day, before it gets dark, using the endoscope to check our keel and our rudders are clear. It’s really sad.”
Caffari, who won a leg with the all-female Team SCA in the last edition, said: “We’re a new team. But there is no reason we can’t finish on the podium.”