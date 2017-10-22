'Newcastle is definitely not a stepping club anymore and it should never be', insists Rob Elliot
As Newcastle United’s supporters celebrated Mikel Merino’s goal with the sort of euphoric pandemonium that greets a late winner at the end of a largely dreary game, Jonjo Shelvey bowed down, fist clenched, a look of sheer glee on his face, in front of Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye.
Unnecessary, unsportsmanlike goading of a crestfallen opponent, perhaps, but for those who know their football on Tyneside it was more evocative than that. This was not just a win over Palace, it was a victory for a new Newcastle team over a player who came to symbolise all that was wrong with the old one.
Cabaye was a good player for Newcastle, the midfield playmaker in the team that incredibly finished fifth in 2012, his first season after joining from Lille under Alan Pardew. But he was neither a loyal, dedicated or, at times, a pleasant one. He was one of those who that went through the motions of being a Newcastle player, an individual who assumed, after one good season, that he should be allowed to leave for bigger and better things.
And when he was not, he sulked and was never the same again, eventually becoming so disillusioned, that he went on strike to try and force the club to accept an offer from Arsenal that was way short of their own valuation.
When reporters asked Pardew what his teammates thought of Cabaye in the days after that ugly episode, he revealed so much about the problems behind the scenes when he said many of them sympathised with the Frenchman. That attitude continued long after Cabaye eventually left for PSG, which is why Newcastle were relegated in 2015.
That was the old Newcastle, a team of talented mercenaries, sold an idea that a move to St James’ Park was just a way to earn a more glamorous one. Newcastle were a shop window for players like Cabaye. It was not his fault entirely - that was how the Newcastle regime saw their team - but it will never be how Newcastle supporters see their club.
That was then, this is now. That Newcastle team would never have won this game. Newcastle did not play well, Palace were the better side for an hour, but Rafa Benitez said in his first day in the job as manager that his club would not be a stepping stone for anyone. He meant it. There is much to admire about this side, none more so than the effort they put in every week.
“This club is definitely not a stepping club anymore and it should never be,” said goalkeeper Rob Elliot, who once shared a dressing room with players like Cabaye. “Those days are gone now. The players here are all young, all hungry, but most importantly they are all wanting to play for this club.
“We showed great resolve, not only to keep it at 0-0 but then to get the win. It’s testament to the mentality of the team, for such a young team to stay in a game like that against a good Palace team.”
Palace were good too, but they missed their one clear chance when Wifried Zaha headed wide at the far post. At least they are improving under Roy Hodgson.
“I can see a huge improvement from the first game against Southampton, in every respect in relation to what we’re trying to do,” said Hodgson. “But you can never be happy after a defeat. It knocks the stuffing out of you and takes away any shine you might have seen in the performance.”