Argentina stumble against Peru meaning the impossible may actually happen - Lionel Messi really could miss World Cup

“Not going to the World Cup would be the biggest catastrophe in Argentina's history,” an irate voice on Argentinian television barked in the aftermath of yet another evening of frustration and disappointment for La Albiceleste. Thursday’s goalless draw against Peru leaves Lionel Messi and his beleaguered band of brothers in need of a positive result in the drowning altitude of Quito on Tuesday; failure to do so would make the seemingly impossible, a reality.

Despite Argentina’s fumbling qualification campaign, the dropped points at home to Paraguay, Ecuador and Venezuela, the blunt attack that has produced fewer goals than all the South American nations barring Bolivia and the obvious lack of cohesion under a third manager, most had still held the belief that come what may, Messi would be in Russia.

Now after racking up more than 450 minutes without a competitive goal from open play and only a point from Thursday’s visit of Peru, belief has made way for hope and mathematics.

With just one game remaining, Argentina sit outside even the fifth-placed playoff spot, grateful only for Paraguay’s dramatic late comeback against Colombia, that fate is still in their own hands. A victory away to Ecuador will be enough for Sampaoli’s side -- a draw even, depending on results, but the complications for La Albiceleste to overcome go well beyond the simple climatic problems that Quito poses.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) tried on their part to solve this by switching Thursday’s game to Boca Juniors’ iconic La Bombonera. The vociferous, bear-pit of a stadium was supposed to lift the players and give Argentina that slight edge and while the supporters fulfilled their side of the bargain, the players predictably couldn’t.

Instead, Peru were able to summon the ghost of 1969, when a 2-2 draw booked a place at the 1970 World Cup and condemned Argentina to their only failure to reach the tournament. 48 years later, history hasn’t quite repeated itself but Argentina suffered the same old problems that have plagued them in this campaign.