Armed robbers attack fourth vehicle carrying F1 personnel raising doubts about future of Brazilian Grand Prix
A fourth vehicle carrying Formula One personnel was attacked in the streets around Interlagos over the race weekend, raising further questions about the future of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Staff at Sauber were the latest to be targeted, with their van deliberately hit by another car, before armed robbers approached. Ruth Buscome, the Swiss team’s senior strategy engineer, said, having posted a picture of the damaged van: “We even left at an odd time, late, but they either followed us or were alerted of a van heading that way, past the end of the police presence near the track.”
#F1 Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track. #BrasilGPpic.twitter.com/pPAmUgTvNy— Ruth Buscombe (@RuthBuscombe) November 12, 2017
After almost identical assaults on cars carrying members of Mercedes, Williams and the FIA (F1’s governing body) doubts have heightened about Sao Paulo’s suitability to host a race if safety cannot be guaranteed.
In the Mercedes robbery, one employee had a gun held to his head, while telephones, wallets and other valuables were stolen, as well as passports. Those affected have had to have replacement documents arranged to enable them to fly home.
Lewis Hamilton was adamant that the sport, whose owners Liberty Media failed to release any official statement about the incidents, needed to do more to ensure the travelling band’s welfare.
While F1 chief executive Chase Carey and fellow powerbrokers are ferried to and from the circuit in luxury cars, others in the paddock are forced to run the gauntlet to Interlagos through a favela plagued by violent crime.
“I was horrified to hear what had happened,” Hamilton said. “I’m very close with all the guys who got pulled aside and you can’t imagine what they were feeling or going through at the time. It should be an issue for the whole paddock. People at the top need to take action to keep everyone safe. It’s not good just the bosses having security.”
Some of my team were held up at gun point last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head. This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken.— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017
This happens every single year here. F1 and the teams need to do more, there’s no excuse!— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 11, 2017