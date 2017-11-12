Armed robbers attack fourth vehicle carrying F1 personnel raising doubts about future of Brazilian Grand Prix

A fourth vehicle carrying Formula One personnel was attacked in the streets around Interlagos over the race weekend, raising further questions about the future of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Staff at Sauber were the latest to be targeted, with their van deliberately hit by another car, before armed robbers approached. Ruth Buscome, the Swiss team’s senior strategy engineer, said, having posted a picture of the damaged van: “We even left at an odd time, late, but they either followed us or were alerted of a van heading that way, past the end of the police presence near the track.”

#F1 Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track. #BrasilGPpic.twitter.com/pPAmUgTvNy — Ruth Buscombe (@RuthBuscombe) November 12, 2017

After almost identical assaults on cars carrying members of Mercedes, Williams and the FIA (F1’s governing body) doubts have heightened about Sao Paulo’s suitability to host a race if safety cannot be guaranteed.

In the Mercedes robbery, one employee had a gun held to his head, while telephones, wallets and other valuables were stolen, as well as passports. Those affected have had to have replacement documents arranged to enable them to fly home.

Lewis Hamilton was adamant that the sport, whose owners Liberty Media failed to release any official statement about the incidents, needed to do more to ensure the travelling band’s welfare.

Liberty Media failed to release any official statement about the incidents Credit: GETTY IMAGES More