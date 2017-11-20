Arsenal confirm appointment of Sven Mislintat as new head of recruitment

Arsenal have confirmed the appointment of Borussia Dortmund's Sven Mislintat as their new head of recruitment.

Mislintat, who has worked at Borussia Dortmund since 2009, replaces Steve Rowley who is stepping down from his role after 25 years with the club.

The highly-regarded Mislintat is credited with bringing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele to the Westfalenstadion and his capture by the Gunners will be considered a major coup.

Manager Arsene Wenger is delighted to be adding such a well-thought of talent spotter to his backroom team.

“We are delighted that Sven is joining us," he told the club's official website. "Identifying and developing talent is a core part of our philosophy and Sven has an outstanding track record over many years. We look forward to him taking our existing recruitment approach forwards.”

Mislintat is used to working with a relatively modest budget and has been repeatedly linked with a move to domestic rivals Bayern Munich, who made an attempt to make him their new technical director two seasons ago. He also came close to leaving the club last year, when he fell out with the former head coach, Thomas Tuchel.

The German will work closely with Wenger, chief executive Ivan Gazidis, the club's analytics team as well as guiding their global scouting network.

Meanwhile it has been confirmed chief scout Rowley has stood down from his role after a quarter of a century association with the club but will continue on an ad hoc and consultancy basis.

Mislintat is credited with recruiting some of Dortmund's brightest stars (Getty)

Wenger added: “We would like to thank Steve Rowley for all his hard work over many years for the club. He has been a key figure in our recruitment of so many top players and has travelled thousands and thousands of miles, watching hundreds of games for us during his time at the club. We wish him well for the future.”