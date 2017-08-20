Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in contention to return from injury against Liverpool

Alexis Sanchez has not played since his exploits at the Confederations Cup: Getty

Alexis Sanchez is in contention to make his first Arsenal appearance of the season against Liverpool should he pass fitness tests over the coming week.

Sanchez missed his side's opening two games of the season with an abdominal strain and has not taken to the pitch since his exploits with Chile at this summer’s Confederations Cup in Russia.

The 28-year-old returned to full training last week and after his side’s defeat at Stoke City, Arsène Wenger said he would be keeping a close eye on his star player ahead of the trip to Anfield.

“We'll see how he goes through the week. He has not played for a long time,” Wenger said.

“We prepared well, yes he was out, he had a muscular strain and hopefully he'll survive the tests first before he comes back.

“He has not played now for six weeks, it's difficult in the first game to be at your best.”