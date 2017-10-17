Arsenal given boost with Laurent Koscielny, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey all available next week

Laurent Koscielny had gone off with cramp at Watford last week - Getty Images Europe

Arsenal are confident that Laurent Koscielny, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey will all be available on Sunday to face Everton at Goodison Park for a fixture that has taken on added significance following Saturday’s third away league defeat of the season.

Koscielny has been managing a long-term Achilles problem and barely trained before facing Watford on Saturday and there were fears that he had suffered something more serious when he came off in the final minutes of the match, but he was simply suffering from cramp.

Both Ramsey and Sanchez also missed the Watford game after Wales and Chile’s respective failure to qualify for the World Cup – Wenger cited minor thigh and hamstring problems – but both players are now back in full training.

The trio were never likely to travel to Belgrade for Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Red Star and their focus will be on getting match fit for Sunday.

With the club’s annual general meeting taking place a week on Thursday, the mood of shareholders will be influenced by the performance at Goodison Park, especially in the context of only one point so far in four Premier League away games.

Alexis Sanchez missed the Watford game after returning late from international duty

The gap to leaders Manchester City is already nine points, with Pep Guardiola's team also already boasting a 23-goal advantage in goal difference.

Arsenalwill continue blending senior fringe first-team players with their best emerging young players in both the Europa League and League Cup with Olivier Giroud, David Ospina, Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott again likely to start on Thursday as well as the likes of Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.