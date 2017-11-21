Arsenal are still a bigger club than Tottenham, claims Jamie Carragher

There is now only one point between Arsenal and Spurs in the table: Getty

Arsenal are still a long way ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, claims Jamie Carragher, who also blasted the performance of Dele Alli in Saturday’s north London derby.

The Gunners beat Spurs in a dominant 2-0 display at the Emirates to close the gap between the two sides to just a point, despite the perceived vast differences to their respective starts to the season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side finished above Arsenal for the first time in Arsene Wenger’s career last season, seemingly confirming the shift in power in north London, but Carragher disagrees that Spurs are now the bigger club.

“Tottenham just have the edge and will finish above Arsenal this season, but a power shift, no,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“It has to be five or six seasons where you finish above your rival. I think a big foreign player would choose Arsenal.

“Until we start treating Tottenham like we treat Arsenal, the Manchester clubs and Liverpool, that's when you think they have overtaken them.”

