Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what channel is it on?

Will Gunnersaurus' paws be all over the FA Cup again this year?: Getty

Arsenal face Chelsea in Saturday’s FA Cup final, with Antonio Conte's side looking to the Double while Arsène Wenger's men attempt to salvage their season.

What time does it start?

Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 2.00pm and 4.30pm respectively.

Highlights will be shown at 11.35pm BST on BBC One.

Preview

Antonio Conte’s Blues are looking to wrap up a glorious league and cup double, having amassed 93 points and won 30 of their 38 matches in their title-winning campaign. Victory at Wembley over their old London rivals would be the cherry on the cake of a fine first season in charge at Stamford Bridge for the Italian manager.

The Gunners meanwhile are in unchartered territory under Arsene Wenger, having recently missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 years. Uncertainty remains over the Frenchman’s future at the Emirates, with a decision to be announced after this final.

The 67-year-old would dearly love to claim a record seventh FA Cup triumph of his long Arsenal tenure, but even victory would not be enough to appease a growing number of Gunners fans frustrated with the lack of a genuine Premier League or Champions League challenge in recent years.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez: In what could be the Chilean’s last match for Arsenal, the Gunners’ hopes of securing the silverware are likely to rest on the shoulders of the 28-year-old.

Sanchez has made no secret of his ambition to win medals and has even been linked with a transfer to Saturday’s opponents.

Best stat

11: The number of combined consecutive matches won by Chelsea and Arsenal, making them the Premier League’s two form teams. The Blues have won their last six to cruise to the title, while Arsenal missed out on the top four despite tasting victory in their final five games of the season.

Remember when

The last time these sides faced off in the FA Cup was also at Wembley. On that occasion, Didier Drogba’s late winner clinched a 2-1 semi-final win for the Blues, who went on to beat Everton in the final in 2009.

Player to watch

Cesc Fabregas: The 30-year-old began the season on the periphery of the Chelsea first team but has forced his way firmly back into Conte’s thinking.

In the middle of a fine run of form, the Spaniard could come back to haunt his former club.

Past three-meetings

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1

Premier League, February 2017

Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0

Premier League, September 2016

Arsenal 0 Chelsea 1

Premier League, January 2016

Form

Arsenal: LWWWWW

Chelsea: WWWWWW

Odds

Odds provided by 888 Sport

Arsenal to win: 37/10

Chelsea to win: 3/4

Draw: 14/5