Arsenal vs Tottenham team news: Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette start for Gunners

Shkodran Mustafi returns to the Arsenal team as Eric Dier shifts into the back three for Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby.

Mustafi has been sidelined since October after picking up a groin strain on international duty with Germany but returns in a timely boost to the home side at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, Mauricio Pochettino has opted to stick with a three-man defence despite the absence of Toby Alderweireld with Dier slotting in alongside Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen.

As expected Harry Kane and Dele Alli have shaken off knocks in time to start while Harry Winks, another to pull out of international duty with England, is fit enough for the bench with Moussa Sissoko preferred.

Alexandre Lacazette starts up front for Arsenal while Jack Wilshere's wait for a Premier League start goes on.

Teams

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Dier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Winks, Son, Walker-Peters, Llorente