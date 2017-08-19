Arsene Wenger insists disallowed goal wasn't offside as he's left to lament referee's decision-making

Arsene Wenger saw his side succumb to their first defeat of the new season: Getty

Arsene Wenger was left to lament several refereeing decisions that he felt went against his Arsenal side as they suffered their first defeat of the new season at Stoke City.

After last weekend’s enthralling 4-3 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates, Arsenal were brough back down to earth as a goal from Stoke debutant Jese Rodriguez proved to be the difference.

Arsenal later believed they had equalised through Alexandre Lacazette but the new signing’s strike was controversially ruled out for offside.

Television replays appeared to show Lacazette’s foot straying fractionally beyond the last defender, but Wenger was adamant the goal should have stood.

“I believe we scored a very regular goal that was given offside but was not offside," he said. “It is not offside, it is a very easy decision.

“It was a very frustrating evening because we had plenty of chances to score but we did not score. And on top of that we knew it was important not to make a defensive mistake, and then at the start of the second half we were sluggish and we paid a price.”