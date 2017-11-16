Arsene Wenger reflects on first managerial title as he issues Mauricio Pochettino with some words of advice

Arsene Wenger still remembers winning his first trophy as a manger, Ligue 1 with Monaco in 1987-88, and knows how much patience but also conviction it required.

The Arsenal manager is facing Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, in the hotly-contest north London derby. His opponent Mauricio Pochettino, 23 years younger than him, is often cast as the manager of the future, with far more modern methods than Wenger has. But Pochettino has yet to win a major trophy, although he has come close, losing the 2015 League Cup final and challenging for the Premier League title in 2016 and 2017.

Wenger and Pochettino will be on opposite sides at the Emirates on Saturday lunch-time but Wenger had some friendly advice for Pochettino about what it takes to win your first trophy, the hardest one of all. Thinking back to that 1987-88 French title, Wenger said the key was to focus on the process, rather than the outcome, and then to conquer your fear at the crucial moment.

“By keeping your nerves, and getting the players to focus on what is important,” said Wenger, looking back. “And, at some stages, by fighting a little bit against your inhibitions, the fear that you won’t get over the line. Basically you need to focus on what is important and not focus on the trophy too much.”

Wenger admitted that he felt anxious before Monaco won that first title, because seeing a job like that through is the hardest thing to do. “You always do [feel anxiety],” Wenger said. “It is always difficult to finish a job as, it must be difficult to finish a book. It is difficult to finish any job.”

Wenger said that ultimately he was not especially fussed by the question of when and how Pochettino wins his first trophy. “Honestly it is not my main worry,” he said. “It is up to us to get over the line and win trophies and it is not easy. It is difficult in the game to win trophies.”