ATP World Tour Finals 2017: Best of the rest - Ranking the six other players' chances aside from Federer and Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal between them swept the Grand Slam board in 2017 and the chances are that, injury permitting, one of them will win the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 this week.

Away from the two heavyweights, who stands a hope of breaking through the duopoly and potentially capping their own campaign with a very special piece of silverware?

We rank the six other players who have qualified for the season finale as the curtains start to close on another eventful year in the sport.

The American denied Pablo Carreno Busta a place in London by becoming the unlikely recipient of the Paris Masters tree in the regular season finale last week.

Sock began the race to qualify for the Finals in 24th spot but broke into the top 10 to the first time in his career by winning his third title of the year and his first Masters 1000.

The 25-year-old becomes the first player from across the Atlantic to compete at the ATP Finals since Mardy Fish in 2011 and hadn't banked on reaching the season-finale. Sock, instead, had plans to go on a golfing trip with compatriot and tour buddy John Isner in Augusta before snatching the last available spot.

The quick indoor surface at the O2 will suit his big-serving style and heavy groundstrokes while he heads into London with nothing to lose.

World Tour Finals record: First time qualifier

5. Grigor Dimitrov, current ranking: 6

A solid end to the season puts the Bulgarian in strong contention with runs to the final and semi-finals in Stockholm and Beijing. But the 26-year-old's inconsistency leaves a question mark over his chances in his debut showing in London.

Dimitrov has enjoyed his best year on the circuit, winning three ATP titles including his first Masters 1000 trophy in Cincinnati. But despite an explosive start and finish to the campaign, Dimitrov endured a torrid run throughout the spring and summer which witnessed five first-round exits.

The 26-year-old would've been pushing Nadal and Federer in the rankings were it not for that barren period. While he remains one of the most talented and able players on the circuit, it is his decisiveness and flightiness that continue to hold him back.

World Tour Finals record: First time qualifier

4. Dominic Thiem, current ranking: 4

The clay-court specialist has raised doubts himself over the speed of the court surface but the Austrian is never one to shirk a challenge.

The 24-year-old is notoriously one of the hardest working players on the circuit and will not side-step a tournament even if it's not his favoured surface. While he reached the semi-finals of the French Open on his beloved clay, his best efforts on the indoor hard this year was a quarter-final showing in Rotterdam.

What does Dominic Thiem have left in his locker? Credit: AFP More

Thiem has travelled to all corners of the globe to play in 26 tournaments this season, 10 more than Federer and two more than the next of the elite eight men in London in Alexander Zverev. And the Chelsea fan will be keen to showcase his talent in his second appearance at the season-ending event.

World Tour Finals record: Round Robin 2016

3. David Goffin, current ranking 8

The lightest qualifier of the eight weighing in at 68 kilograms, 17kgs lighter than the top-seeded duo Federer and Nadal, the Belgian is anything but a lightweight on the court.

At just an inch under six foot, Goffin has good court coverage, has developed his serve-volleying game this season and is an obdurate opponent.

While Goffin becomes the first ever Belgian to qualify in the competition's history, he made one appearance last season as an alternate when Gael Monfils was forced to withdraw during the round-robin stage through injury.

Goffin is one of the form players heading into London Credit: Reuters More

Goffin is another form player, compiling a 21-5 match record since the end of August and could be one of the dark horses of the competition.

World tour Finals record: First time qualifier

2. Alexander Zverev, current ranking: 3

The 20-year-old withdrew from playing at the inaugural Next Gen Finals in Milan this week so that he could mix it with his idols.

His breakthrough season has earned him five titles, victories over Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Montreal and Rome finals and lifted the German to third in the world.

His relaxed demeanour makes it appear he has been on tour for years. A surprise early exit at the US Open gave note that expectations need to be reeled in.

Alexander Zverev withdrew from the Next Gen Finals to concentrate on London Credit: AP More

In fact his best showing in the majors was a run to the last 16 in Wimbledon and legends of the game including Henri Leconte have warned the youngster not to expect everything too quickly for fear of putting too much pressure on himself.

World Tour Finals record: First time qualifier

1. Marin Cilic, current ranking: 5

The Croatian won the Istanbul Open in May and reached the finals of Queen's and Wimbledon this summer to book his place in London for the third time in four years.

Cilic has fond memories of his time in the capital, even if he was brought to tears by Federer at SW19. The two will meet again in Group B and could quite possibly square off in next Sunday's showdown.

Being the most experienced player of the field aside from Federer and Nadal, coupled with Cilic's liking for the fast-paced nature of the indoor hard surface, the right-hander should reach the semi-finals at least.

Marin Cilic's shorts were one of the talking points last year More

Cilic's gawdy white, yellow and black shorts caught the attention of fans in London last year. Twelve months on, he'll be hoping that his improved game and progress will be the only things being discussed.

World Tour Finals record: 2016 (round robin), 2014 (round robin).

