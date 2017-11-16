Australia selectors called 'morons' for recalling Tim Paine for the Gabba while Cameron Bancroft is in to open

Australia are poised to recall Tim Paine to keep wicket at the Gabba, seven years after his last Test - Getty Images AsiaPac

Australia have announced their 13-man squad to play England in the first Test at the Gabba on Nov 23 and have recalled Tim Paine to keep wicket. It is an extraordinary comeback and a selection that was greeted by surprise and anger in Australia when it was announced on Friday morning.

Paine will wear the baggy green once more after seven years out of the Test side in an attempt to solve the wicketkeeping dilemma that has puzzled Australia since the retirement of Brad Haddin in one of three shock decisions by the Australia selectors (Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and Darren Lehmann).

It has been described in the Australian media as a “stunning recall” while former leg spinner Stuart MacGill described the selectors as “morons masquerading as mentors” after news broke of Paine’s selection.

Paine has only kept wicket in three state games in the past two years, not scored a first-class hundred since 2006 and averages a modest 29 in his first-class career overall. Lehmann, the Australia coach who retired from cricket in 2007, has more recently scored a first-class hundred than Paine. But he has leapfrogged incumbent keeper Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill.

England will at least have the advantage of playing against him recently. He captained the Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide last week where he scored a half century.

The call-ups of Paine, 32, and the 34 year-old Shaun Marsh, who will bat in Australia’s problem position at six, come just a year after the selectors vowed to turn to youth after the home series defeat to South Africa.

In the wake of that loss Matt Renshaw was given a chance to open and he responded with 184 in his fourth Test but will be dropped after a slow start to the Sheffield Shield season in favour of Western Australia’s Cameron Bancroft. He is now in line for a Test debut at the Gabba opening with David Warner.