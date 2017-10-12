Australia striker Tim Cahill paid to do 'sponsored' goal celebration in crucial World Cup play-off against Syria

Tim Cahill has come under fire for his goal celebration against Syria: Getty

Australian star Tim Cahill has come under fire after using his World Cup qualifying play-off winning goal celebration to promote his personal sponsor.

The former Everton striker scored both goals as Australia squeezed past Syria on Tuesday to keep the Socceroos' World Cup dreams alive.

The result leaves the 37-year-old's side just two games from Russia next summer but the man of the moment has come in for criticism for the manner of his celebrations.

Cahill, famed for his iconic boxing the corner flag celebration, ditched his usual post-goal amateur dramatics in favour of running around the field with his arms outstretched like a plane.

And following his last gasp extra-time winner Cahill made a T symbol above his head towards the crowd. Fans noticed a change before travel outlet TripADeal thanked their brand ambassador in an Instagram post shortly after the game.

"Did you catch @tim_cahill, our new brand ambassador, doing the TripADeal 'T' after he scored the winning goal last night? Congratulations Tim!'," they wrote.

Cahill himself responded with a series of plane emojis.

Cahill's goal has Australia two games from Russia (Getty) More