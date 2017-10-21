Australia vs New Zealand: Bledisloe Cup - live score updates

Charlie Morgan
Kieran Read tackles Kurtley Beale back in August - AFP

9:37AM

The Professor

After a 20-year association with the All Blacks, Wayne Smith bows out today. What a man, What a rugby brain. My colleague Ben Coles has written about him here.

Credit: Getty Images

9:31AM

Half an hour until kick-off

Last time, these two teams played out an epic in Dunedin. New Zealand stole it at the death thanks to a stunning team try from Beauden Barrett.

We've analysed the winning score here.

BB

9:27AM

First blood: Australia

The all-important (largely irrelevant) coin-toss falls for the hosts. Great news that the rain is easing, on a serious note.

9:25AM

Teams

The is a settled feeling - finally - about Michael Cheika's Wallabies. They have made only one change to the side that beat Argentina last month, Rob Simmons starting at lock instead of Izack Rodda.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Sekope Kepu, 4 Rob Simmons, 5 Adam Coleman, 6 Jack Dempsey, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 Sean McMahon
Replacements: 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 Ned Hanigan, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Henry Speight

Steve Hansen has not been tempted to use Beauden Barrett, who suffered a head knock in the thrilling 25-24 defeat of South Africa. Lima Sopoaga is in at fly-half.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 Kane Hames, 2 Dane Coles, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Sam Whitelock, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Liam Squire, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (captain)
Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 David Havili

9:19AM

Morning!

Hello and welcome, wherever you are, to our live text commentary of the final Bledisloe Cup match of 2017. 

It's from a soggy Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. It's been raining today, but that won't dampen what should be a cracker.

