Back to reality for Harry Williams on quest to prove he has X Factor

“Everyone has got a back story now,” Harry Williams sighs as he concludes a withering assessment on the state of reality television today.

Previously the Exeter Chiefs and England tighthead prop had been particular to The Great British Bake Off, offering an acerbic running commentary via Twitter on the rise and fall of various flans and souffles. Then the programme moved to Channel 4 and the love affair ended.

“It needed one more person to come across,” Williams said, pain etched on his face. “When three-quarters of the cast have been replaced, you are just not as invested in their personalities. I really like Noel Fielding but it is Noel Fielding acting like Noel Fielding. Also he does not eat any of the cake. How can you be the judge of a baking competition when you don’t eat sugar? They had a really good formula and it has had the soul ripped out of it. It is just a money-making scheme now.”

His reviews of The X Factor and other such shows are even more scathing, but Williams possesses a back story worth investing in; a roundabout route from sleeping above the clubhouse in New Zealand via Loughborough University and Jersey through to making his debut for England in Argentina this summer.

“Perseverance was half the battle,” Williams said “If you keep plugging away good things tend to happen. When people say that it sounds like a cliche but to do well and push yourself you need to have a basic enjoyment of the task at hand.”

Williams has taken the hard route to the top