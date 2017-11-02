Bellew vs Haye 2: When is the fight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

The rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye will take place in December - Action Plus

What is it?

It is the heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye, taking place nine months after Bellew defeated Haye in an epic first fight.

When is it and where is it taking place?

It will happen on December 17 at the O2 Arena in London.

What time will the fight start?

All will depend on whether the fight night schedule is running on time, but expect the ring walk to begin after 10pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be on Sky Box Office, with details on how to order and pricing to be announced closer to the fight.

Tony Bellew knocks down David Haye in March Credit: Action Images via Reuters More

What have they said?

Tony Bellew

"I'll be victorious and end Haye's career. Another loss to me closes the curtain on the Hayemaker.

"I will have the exact same attitude I had going into the first fight - win at all costs."