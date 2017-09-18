‘Big Ben’ vs ‘the Universe Boss’ is enough to sell this ODI series alone

A one-day series between England and the ninth-ranked team in the world five weeks into the football season was always going to be a hard sell.

However, at least the presence of two of the game’s biggest superstars in Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle should provide something to keep people interested.

Big Ben versus the Universe Boss, as West Indies’ returning batting force likes to call himself, will provide a fascinating sub-plot to this five-match series.

England had started the summer in one-day mode way back on May 5 when they took on Ireland in Bristol.

That was the precursor to England’s bid for glory in the Champions Trophy, which ended with a shock semi-final defeat by eventual winners Pakistan in Cardiff.

If that tournament was a dress rehearsal for the home World Cup in 2019, England at least learned that their progress in 50-over cricket is not as far along as they would have hoped.

Still, they are in a far better position now than they were at the end of the last World Cup two-and-a-half years ago.

Gayle has not played a one-day international since then and his return to the West Indies team in Manchester will add a layer of intrigue to proceedings.

The 37-year-old certainly whetted the appetite for what is to come by hitting 40 from 21 balls in his team’s T20 win against England at Durham on Saturday night.

West Indies will provide England with a tougher test than they faced in the Caribbean back in February and March, when Eoin Morgan’s team swept the series 3-0.

However, there is the added danger that Stokes might land himself in hot water with the authorities again and pick up a ban for the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in November.

The Durham all-rounder is walking a disciplinary tightrope having picked up a third demerit point for swearing during the recent Test series against West Indies.

One more will see the 26-year-old banned for either two ODIs or a Test. If any offence occurs during the first three matches of this series then Stokes would be clear for the Ashes. Anything after that and he would be out of the Brisbane Test.

England then might regret picking Stokes, especially with the long-running grudge between the England star and Marlon Samuels set to be resumed. Samuels, like Gayle, has been recalled to the West Indies set-up after ending a long-running feud with his board.

