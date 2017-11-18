All Blacks fury as Brad Shields defects to England
A former New Zealand under-20s star has missed the opportunity to play for New Zealand after telling the All Blacks management that he is joining Wasps at the end of the next Super Rugby season. Following a knee ligament injury sustained by veteran flanker Jerome Kaino, uncapped Hurricanes captain Brad Shields was asked to join the New Zealand tour party and play against France in Lyon on Tuesday, but immediately had the offer withdrawn when he admitted that he will be playing in England and therefore unavailable for New Zealand’s 2019 World Cup campaign.
His place in the team was taken by Luke Whitelock, who was in Europe and played against New Zealand for the Barbarians. The younger brother of All Blacks second row Sam Whitelock subsequently captained the All Blacks to a 28-23 win over a France XV in a non-cap international.
It is understood that the 26-year-old Shields, who can play flanker and No.8, has been in talks with Eddie Jones’ England, who have long been aware that he is qualified to play for the Red Rose nation through his parents. At 6ft 4in and 17st 7lb, Shields is a versatile forward who can cover several positions, although it is understood that his most likely spot should be challenge for Test honours would be on the blindside berth currently occupied by 31-year-old Chris Robshaw.
The All Blacks are also aware of Shields’ aspiration to play Test rugby, and are not particularly pleased at the prospect of facing the former junior world champion in an England shirt. Shields was part of the New Zealand under-20s side which won the world championships in 2011 and which forms the basis of the current All Blacks team. Former teammates included Beauden Barrett, Charles Pilatau, Sam Kane, Brodie Retallick and Cody Taylor.
Despite long being seen as a future All Black, Shields has struggled to make the step up to the next level. Although he played well for the Barbarians side which drew 31-31 with South Africa, and played for the Hurricanes against the British & Irish Lions last summer, he has now been superseded by Vaea Fifita in the All Blacks pecking order and lies behind players like Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino, Liam Messam, Luke Whitelock, Liam Squire, Akira Ioane and Elliot Dixon.
Wasps appear to have beaten Saracens to Shields’ signature, while Northampton were also interested until they signed former Springbok Heinrich Brussow to fill the gap left by Louis Picamoles’ departure.
- This article has been updated to clarify that Brad Shields did not snub or turn down a call-up to the All Blacks side, but that the offer was withdrawn