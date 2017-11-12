Brazilian Grand Prix 2017: What time is it, what TV channel is it on and what chance does Lewis Hamilton stand from back of grid?

Lewis Hamilton starts at the back of the grid today following his crash in qualifying - AFP

What is it?

It's the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, the penultimate race of the season.

When is it?

Race day is today, so Sunday November 12.

What time does it start?

The race will begin at 4pm GMT.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 will have exclusive coverage of the race weekend, while Channel 4 will be broadcasting highlights of the race at 10.30pm on Sunday night. Alternatively, you can join Natasha Henry here for updates with our lap-by-lap blog.

Brazilian Grand Prix 2017 | How long until it begins? More

What happened last time out?

Lewis Hamilton was crowned Formula One world champion for a fourth time following a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix in which he collided with rival Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap.

Hamilton finished only ninth - the lowest position of his championship-winning season - following an explosive turn-three incident, after which the British driver asked if Vettel had deliberately crashed into him.