Brighton vs Newcastle, Premier League live: Can Rafael Benitez's side maintain their impressive start?

Newcastle United will hope to continue their encouraging start to the Premier League season when they travel to Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

A win for Rafa Benitez's team would lift them above the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool and into the top four, alongside Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Brighton are meanwhile looking for their second win of the season after a tough start.

Chris Hughton's side have lost their last Premier League match on the road to Bournemouth and are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Team news:

Brighton: Ryan, Saltor, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Hemed. Subs: Krul, Hunemeier, Murphy, Izquierdo, Schelotto, Rosenior, Brown.

Newcastle: Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Mbemba, Hayden, Merino, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu, Joselu. Subs: Murphy, Shelvey, Gayle, Diame, Manquillo, Darlow, Jesus Gamez.

Referee: Andre Marriner (England).