Carlos Moya eager to help Rafael Nadal accomplish his toughest test yet - beating Roger Federer again

Carlos Moya, the man who will take charge of Rafael Nadal’s coaching next year, is already looking forward to what he believes will be the world No 1’s next great challenge: to beat Roger Federer again.

Nadal, who won his 16th Grand Slam title when he crushed Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the US Open final here on Sunday night, has beaten Federer in 23 of their 37 meetings, but the Swiss has come out on top in all three of their encounters this year.

In terms of Grand Slam titles Nadal and Federer are finishing 2017 with honours even, the Spaniard having won the French and US Opens while his great rival won the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Nadal has also beaten Federer in the race to reclaim the world No 1 spot, even if the Swiss - who on Monday replaced Andy Murray as world No 2 – could yet catch him in the closing weeks of the season.

Moya, who will work alongside Francisco Roig, a long-time member of Nadal’s entourage, when Toni Nadal steps down at the end of this year as his main travelling coach, said after Sunday’s final that the world No 1’s toughest loss in 2017 had been to Federer in the Australian Open final.

Federer went on to beat Nadal in their only two subsequent meetings, in the fourth round at Indian Wells and the final in Miami. The last time Nadal beat Federer was in the Australian Open semi-finals more than three and a half years ago.

Moya said that Nadal’s camp had fancied their chances against Federer in Melbourne. The Swiss had missed the last six months of 2016 because of a knee injury and had been taken to five sets in both his fourth-round and semi-final matches. However, Federer beat Nadal in another five-set marathon and went on to get the better of him again in their next two matches.

View photos Nadal was in superb form on the final day of the US Open (Getty) More

“In Miami we tried to change a few things, but it didn’t work,” Moya said. “It’s about evolving. When you lose two, three, four times to the same guy, you try to find something.

“Unfortunately – or maybe fortunately, I don’t know - we haven’t had the chance to play against Roger again since Miami, but we look forward to that. Rafa is prepared.

“For me as a tennis fan it’s one of the best matches you can see. I would love Rafa to play Roger. They make each other better. For Rafa, having that challenge is something that for sure makes you evolve, makes you improve. You try to look at some of the things that Federer is doing, because what he has done this year at 36 is unbelievable. You always try to learn from the top guys.”

View photos Nadal also won this year's French Open (Getty) More

Read More