Catalan referendum: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirms chance of club leaving La Liga

Fc Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has admitted the club would have to discuss the possibility of leaving La Liga if Catalonia gained independence from Spain.

There was violence in Catalonia over the weekend after police and voters clashed during the referendum, which has been deemed illegal by the central government, leading Barcelona to take the decision to play their game with Las Palmas on Sunday night behind closed doors.

Catalan’s sports minister had already said that teams like Barcelona and Espanyol would be eligible to play in England, France and Italy, as well as Spain, and used teams like Monaco and Swansea of examples of Uefa allowing it.

And Bartomeu corroborated this by admitting it would need to be talked about should the region achieve independence.

“This situation does not exist so far,” he said on Monday.

“But with regards to things that can happen in the future, it is something that the board of directors would discuss. It would be something to analyse calmly.

“If we discuss the subject intensely then obviously we will find the best solution. But if this [independence] happens, the board of directors will see.”