Champions League clockwatch: live score updates from tonight's games

Hello and welcome to our roboblogger liveblog, where we will bring you all of the latest score updates and action from tonight's Champions League matches.

You can follow live updates by our real-life human writers for games featuring teams from England:

Meanwhile, those of you interested in score updates from the following games should stick around:

Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla

Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco vs Besiktas

RB Leipzig vs Porto

Apoel Nicosia vs Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig vs Porto should be an entertaining match and is probably the biggest of the remaining matches. Monaco are playing well and take on a Besiktas side they should beat while Peter Bosz ball-dominating Borussia Dortmund have a visit to sunny Cyprus.