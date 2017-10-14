Charlie Lee look to carry flag for England's next squash generation

There is a theme running through English squash at the moment. It started with Nick Matthew, the three-time world champion, who announced his retirement last month and is on a final tour of squash’s top-tier events ahead of the Commonwealth Games, where he will hope to land a remarkable third singles’ gold a few months short of his 38th birthday.

Daryl Selby is on a similar path. After 18 years on the PSA Tour, Selby’s mind is set on the enjoyment factor and Essex’s world No 14, who is 35 next month, has started the season by playing pressure-free squash in the process.

On Wednesday, Selby competes in the $100,000 (£752,000) Channel VAS Championships in Surrey – the first UK event of the season – in which six of the world’s top 10 are in action, including Egypt’s Bristol-based brothers, Mohamed and Marwan Elshorbagy.

Meanwhile, England’s top two, Matthew and James Willstrop, are choosing their events with age and body in mind, following the recent US Open and with the World Championships in Manchester on the horizon.

It leaves an in-form Selby as the leading Englishman in the 16-man draw at St George’s Hill. Nestled at the bottom sits wild card Charlie Lee, the English Under-19 champion, who plays second seed Ali Farag, one of Egypt’s breed of no-holds barred players.

The draw is a pertinent one. With England’s top trio well into their thirties – Willstrop is also 34 – Lee is just setting out as a professional. He knows the road will be a long one given that Danny, his father and coach, played in the Jahangir Khan-dominated era.

England's Nick Matthew (right) and James Willstrop in action