Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi made best player on Fifa 18 after hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup

Jack Austin
Batshuayi now has four goals for Chelsea this season: Getty

Michy Batshuayi celebrated his maiden Chelsea hat-trick by calling on EA Sports to improve his Fifa 18 rating.

The Belgian scored three times in the 5-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night to send the Blues into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Batshuayi was one of a number of professional footballers upset with their ratings given by the video game company ahead of the release this month and prior to the game posted a video of himself looking unimpressed accompanied by the message: “PLEASE EXPLAIN @EASPORTSFIFA”.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more