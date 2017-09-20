Chelsea deny any wrongdoing amid Fifa investigation into signing players

Chelsea have denied any wrongdoing after reports that Fifa are set to launch an investigation into them for breaching regulations regarding the signing of youth players.

A report in the Daily Mail said that Fifa had confirmed they would be investigating the club’s conduct for signing foreign players under the age of 18 for a third time after doing so in 2009 and 2016.

A Fifa spokesman told the newspaper: “As the investigation is on-going no further comment is possible for the time being.”

However, the Blues have insisted they have fully complied with the governing body’s rules and regulations.

Responding to the reports, a Chelsea spokesman said: “Chelsea FC complies with all FIFA Statutes and Regulations when recruiting players.”

The first time Chelsea were investigated it was over the transfer of Gael Kakuta from Lens and it resulted in a ban from signing players for two transfer windows, although they successfully overturned it with an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Bertrand Traore’s move was also investigated after pictures emerged of him playing for the club when he was 16 and before he had international clearance.

Atletico and Real Madrid were both banned from signing players for similar reasons, and while the Bernabeu club had their ban overturned, their city rivals still can’t register new players until January.

Chelsea’s case is not thought to be as serious as those of the two Spanish clubs.

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City have been banned from signing academy players for two years due to tapping up with City punished for contacting parents too early in the recruitment process and the Reds for offering prohibited enticements for a player or his family.