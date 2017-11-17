Chris Coleman to step down as Wales boss and join struggling Sunderland

Chris Coleman is set to return to club management with Sunderland: Getty

Chris Coleman is set to leave his position as the national manager of Wales and take charge at Championship side Sunderland after deciding on a return to club management.

The Welshman’s contract is due to expire next summer but following Wales’ failure to qualify for Russia 2018 the decision has been made to step down following five years with the national side.

As reported by The Independent, both Gareth Bale and skipper Ashley Williams were influential in convincing Coleman to consider seeing out his contract with Wales following last month’s World Cup qualifier defeat by the Republic of Ireland, but the 47-year-old is set on returning to club life.

Coleman held talks with the Football Association of Wales about staying in the job but was been swayed by Sunderland's approach.

The Independent understands Coleman, who filled the role of Wales manager following the tragic death of Gary Speed in 2012, is keen to take on a new challenge and holds nothing against the FAW.

The 47-year-old admitted this month: “If I don't stay on I'll join a long list of managers looking for work.

“There's a handful of managers who can choose their jobs and I'm not one of them.

“I know how tough the industry is and how much you need to value it when you are in employment because you never know when you're going to be out of it.”

“There's only two scenarios - I'm either going to be here or I'm not.”

Coleman has spent the last five years as Wales manager (Getty)