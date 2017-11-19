Chris Coleman takes his first training session at Sunderland and demands of players "are you in or are you out?"

Chris Coleman took his first training session at Sunderland on Sunday and threw down the gauntlet to an underachieving group of players, saying: "I will find out pretty quickly who is in and who is out."

The manager's job at the North East side has come to look like one of the hardest in football and many have questioned why Coleman would leave Wales to take it on.

The former Swansea, Crystal Palace and Fulham player had enjoyed considerable success managing his national side, memorably guiding them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Although Wales had failed to qualify for the World Cup, the country's Football Association were keen for him to stay and met with him Friday.

But Coleman said there had been a difference of opinion about the way forward.

Gaffer: Chris Coleman congratulates Ashley Williams during the Belgium quarter-final