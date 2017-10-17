Chris Froome: Versatile Tour de France support cast will be key
Chris Froome said that having a “versatile” supporting cast would be crucial after an intriguing 2018 Tour de France route was announced in a glittering ceremony in Paris.
A return to the fearsome Roubaix cobblestones, a summit finish on Alpe d’Huez and the shortest stage in recent memory – a 65km blast from Bagnères-de-Luchon to the Col de Portet (alt 2,215m) in the Pyrenees – are among the highlights of a route which organisers ASO described as “ultra-dynamic”.
And Froome said that picking the right team-mates – with teams of eight rather than nine riders next year – would be half the battle in a race which could easily be lost in the opening week.
“It’s tough and I wouldn’t expect anything else from the Tour de France organisers, especially the first eight or nine days,” Froome said. “The wind could be a massive factor up there and with the GC so close we could see the race torn to pieces.
“It [team selection] is definitely going to be a big consideration – having a team that will keep me safe up north. Having said that, we don’t want to compromise the team we’re going to have once we hit the Alps and the Pyrenees.
“I imagine, in terms of selection, it will be guys who are very versatile who will be the obvious choice – especially with the team time trial playing a big part in the race.”
Versatility is Team Sky’s strong suit, with Geraint Thomas, Woet Poels, Gianni Moscon and Michal Kwiatkowski strong over all terrain.
The 105th edition of La Grande Boucle will see Froome attempt to win his fifth Tour crown and draw level with Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the joint most successful rider in the history of the race, with Lance Armstrong having been stripped of all seven of his Tour titles for doping.
Froome’s main challenge is expected to come from this year’s Giro d’Italia winner Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), although the Dutchman has not yet confirmed his participation, and from home riders such as Romain Bardet (AG2r) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).
A total of 176 riders (22 teams of eight) will start in the Vendee region on the west coast of France on July 7, take on a team time trial in Cholet on stage three, then head up to Brittany, where they will tackle the Mur de Bretagne twice in one day on stage six.
The peloton then heads over to the north east of the country for a stage from Arras to Roubaix featuring 21.7km of cobbles.
Other highlights include an partially unpaved climb up to the Plateau des Glieres, a return to Alpe d’Huez, and an intriguing 65km test from Bagneres de Luchon to the Col de Portet in the Pyrenees.
“To do a 65km stage ending with a summit finish, that’s going to be mental,” Froome said. “I can imagine it being attacked from the start by the main GC riders.”