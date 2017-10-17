Chris Froome: Versatile Tour de France support cast will be key

Chris Froome said that having a “versatile” supporting cast would be crucial after an intriguing 2018 Tour de France route was announced in a glittering ceremony in Paris.

A return to the fearsome Roubaix cobblestones, a summit finish on Alpe d’Huez and the shortest stage in recent memory – a 65km blast from Bagnères-de-Luchon to the Col de Portet (alt 2,215m) in the Pyrenees – are among the highlights of a route which organisers ASO described as “ultra-dynamic”.

And Froome said that picking the right team-mates – with teams of eight rather than nine riders next year – would be half the battle in a race which could easily be lost in the opening week.

“It’s tough and I wouldn’t expect anything else from the Tour de France organisers, especially the first eight or nine days,” Froome said. “The wind could be a massive factor up there and with the GC so close we could see the race torn to pieces.

“It [team selection] is definitely going to be a big consideration – having a team that will keep me safe up north. Having said that, we don’t want to compromise the team we’re going to have once we hit the Alps and the Pyrenees.

Chris Froome is the reigning champion Credit: AFP More