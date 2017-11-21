Chris Smalling speaks out on his England omission before Manchester United's clash with Basel
Chris Smalling has brushed off his recent omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad and backed himself as a key figure in Manchester United’s defence.
The 27-year-old was recently overlooked for England’s two friendlies against Germany and Brazil, both of which ended in goalless draws, with manager Southgate admitting that the defender did not fit into his vision of football.
Smalling spent the two-week long international break with the United squad instead and returned to action last weekend in his side’s 4-1 defeat of Newcastle United, in which he scored the hosts’ second goal of the match.
The Englishman is poised to feature again in United’s Champions League clash against FC Basel on Wednesday night in Switzerland, with a solitary point enough for the visitors to secure their spot in the last 16 of the competition.
Speaking on the eve of the fixture, Smalling admitted that he was surprised by his England omission but argued he remains a “top defender” nonetheless.
“Was I surprised? Yes I was, but you don’t play for one of the biggest clubs in the world as long as I have without being able to do all the things a top defender can do,” he said on Tuesday.
“As a team we have one of the best defensive record this year and I am very proud to be a part of that. Whilst I’m playing regularly under Jose then I am happy enough.
“I used the break to my benefit, I then had a full week training leading up to the Newcastle game, I got my goal so it paid off.”
Mourinho added that he hopes Smalling doesn’t get a recall for the England squad in light of Phil Jones’ recent injury on international duty.
“I hope he doesn’t get an international recall because they always come back injured, I mean real injuries,” the United manager said. “Not injuries that keep people out of friendly games and then they start on the Saturday.
“When I say I hope he doesn’t get a recall, I say it from a selfish perspective, that isn’t even a real perspective. I want my players to be happy.”
Predicted XI: David de Gea; Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind; Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial; Romelu Lukaku.