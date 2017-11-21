Chris Smalling speaks out on his England omission before Manchester United's clash with Basel

Chris Smalling has brushed off his recent omission from Gareth Southgate’s England squad and backed himself as a key figure in Manchester United’s defence.

The 27-year-old was recently overlooked for England’s two friendlies against Germany and Brazil, both of which ended in goalless draws, with manager Southgate admitting that the defender did not fit into his vision of football.

Smalling spent the two-week long international break with the United squad instead and returned to action last weekend in his side’s 4-1 defeat of Newcastle United, in which he scored the hosts’ second goal of the match.

The Englishman is poised to feature again in United’s Champions League clash against FC Basel on Wednesday night in Switzerland, with a solitary point enough for the visitors to secure their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Speaking on the eve of the fixture, Smalling admitted that he was surprised by his England omission but argued he remains a “top defender” nonetheless.

“Was I surprised? Yes I was, but you don’t play for one of the biggest clubs in the world as long as I have without being able to do all the things a top defender can do,” he said on Tuesday.

“As a team we have one of the best defensive record this year and I am very proud to be a part of that. Whilst I’m playing regularly under Jose then I am happy enough.

“I used the break to my benefit, I then had a full week training leading up to the Newcastle game, I got my goal so it paid off.”

Phil Jones limped off during England's 0-0 draw with Germany (Getty) More